Prosecutor immune from claims of fabricating evidence against pharmacy owner - 4th Circ.

A federal appeals court has dismissed claims by a former pharmacy chain operator accusing a Maryland state prosecutor of fabricating and destroying evidence in a criminal fraud case that was eventually dismissed, finding that the prosecutor, Catherine Pascale, was shielded by absolute immunity.

The unanimous 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday also upheld a lower court’s dismissal of Reddy Vijay Annappareddy’s related claims against several federal law enforcement officials.

