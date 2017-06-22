FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five more N.J. doctors plead guilty in sweeping anti-kickback crackdown
June 22, 2017 / 12:55 AM / 2 months ago

Five more N.J. doctors plead guilty in sweeping anti-kickback crackdown

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

An extensive bribery investigation involving a New Jersey diagnostic laboratory company resulted in a doctor being sentenced to prison Tuesday and five doctors pleading guilty on Wednesday, New Jersey federal prosecutors announced.

As of Wednesday, 52 people, including 39 doctors, have been criminally charged in the investigation, which centers on now-defunct Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services, according to William Skaggs, a spokesman for New Jersey Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ss8Pbt

