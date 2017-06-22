Five more N.J. doctors plead guilty in sweeping anti-kickback crackdown

An extensive bribery investigation involving a New Jersey diagnostic laboratory company resulted in a doctor being sentenced to prison Tuesday and five doctors pleading guilty on Wednesday, New Jersey federal prosecutors announced.

As of Wednesday, 52 people, including 39 doctors, have been criminally charged in the investigation, which centers on now-defunct Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services, according to William Skaggs, a spokesman for New Jersey Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

