New York eye doctor agrees to pay $2 mln to resolve fraud claims

A New York eye doctor and his medical practice have agreed to pay $2 million to settle civil fraud claims over Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement they received for procedures that were either poorly executed or not performed at all.

Dr. Kenneth Felder and Metropolitan Retina Associates, P.C., admitted and accepted responsibility for their conduct as part of an agreement with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, whose civil division had pursued the case under the False Claims Act.

