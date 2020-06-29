Westlaw News
11th Circuit upholds ophthalmologist's conviction for laser treatment fraud

A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Florida ophthalmologist who was found guilty of giving false diagnoses and administering unnecessary laser treatments to hundreds of Medicare patients.

A 2-1 panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an argument by the doctor, David Ming Pon, that he should have been allowed to offer more expert testimony and a chance to rebut part of the prosecution’s case.

