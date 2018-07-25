FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 9:00 PM / in 2 minutes

Durable medical equipment firm owner admits to $9.8 mln Medicaid fraud

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The owner of a company that provided durable medical equipment pleaded guilty on Wednesday to engaging in healthcare fraud that resulted in $9.8 million in false claims being submitted to Medicaid, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Waveney Blackman, the owner and chief executive officer of WaveCare Health Services LLC, pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C. to a single health fraud count after being initially charged last month.

