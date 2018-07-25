Durable medical equipment firm owner admits to $9.8 mln Medicaid fraud

The owner of a company that provided durable medical equipment pleaded guilty on Wednesday to engaging in healthcare fraud that resulted in $9.8 million in false claims being submitted to Medicaid, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Waveney Blackman, the owner and chief executive officer of WaveCare Health Services LLC, pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C. to a single health fraud count after being initially charged last month.

