Feds charge more individuals in alleged coordinated telemedicine fraud schemes

Federal prosecutors in South Carolina and Georgia announced new healthcare fraud charges against 17 people and a corporation on Wednesday, the latest in a string of recent fraud prosecutions involving telemedicine.

Peter McCoy, Jr., U.S. attorney for the District of South Carolina, accused four doctors and a nurse of signing prescriptions without meeting patients or consulting with them for a sufficient amount of time, resulting in false claims being submitted to government insurance programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

