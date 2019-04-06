Westlaw News
Florida businessman convicted for role in $1 billion healthcare fraud

Nate Raymond

A federal jury on Friday found a wealthy businessman who ran a network of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in South Florida guilty on charges stemming from what prosecutors say was a record $1.3 billion healthcare fraud.

Following an eight-week trial and four days of deliberations, a federal jury in Miami delivered a partial verdict finding Philip Esformes, 50, guilty on 20 counts including conspiracy, kickback and money-laundering charges.

