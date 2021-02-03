Florida company must face class action over 'fraudulent' health insurance

Plaintiffs accusing a Florida company of tricking them into buying junk health insurance plans that provided virtually no coverage can bring their claims as a class, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday certified a class action against Health Insurance Innovations Inc under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, finding the nine individual plaintiffs had shown that their claims were representative of the class, which they have said could number in the hundreds of thousands.

