IN BRIEF: DOJ announces charges in $6 bln healthcare fraud record takedown

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced a healthcare fraud takedown resulting in charges against 345 defendants, including more than 100 medical professionals, allegedly responsible for $6 billion in fraudulent claims to government insurers.

The takedown, centered in San Diego but spanning 51 federal districts across the country, charged defendants with submitting $4.5 billion in false claims related to telemedicine, more than $845 million related to substance abuse treatment facilities and more than $806 million linked to other health fraud schemes and illegal opioid distribution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

