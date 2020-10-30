IN BRIEF: New Jersey doctor admits to defrauding workers' comp program

A New Jersey doctor has pleaded guilty to taking part in a kickback scheme to defraud a federal workers’ compensation program out of millions of dollars by prescribing unnecessary pain creams.

Mark Filippone, 72, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the federal Anti-Kickback Statute before U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton in Newark, the office of U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

