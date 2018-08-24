Q&A: DOJ's health care fraud chief on priorities

(Reuters) -

Last week, the 50-lawyer U.S. Justice Department’s Health Care Fraud Unit announced it was expanding its regional Medicare strike force program into Newark, New Jersey and Philadelphia, adding them to a list of 12 cities it had identified as “hot spots” for health care fraud offenses.

Overseeing that effort is Joseph Beemsterboer, the chief of the unit, which he joined in 2010. In June the unit coordinated a national takedown that led to 601 people, including doctors, being charged for taking part in various healthcare frauds and contributing to the nation’s opioid epidemic in some cases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NhpHJM