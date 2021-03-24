IN BRIEF: Fresenius Kabi to pay $50 mln for destroying records before FDA inspection

A Fresenius Kabi unit has pleaded guilty to concealing and destroying records before a U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspection, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday, and has agreed to pay $50 million in fines and forfeiture.

India-based Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd (FKOL) pleaded guilty in Nevada federal court to a misdemeanor count of violating the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. As part of the plea, the company also agreed to implement a compliance and ethics program to prevent violations of U.S. law relating to cancer drugs for terminally ill patients.

