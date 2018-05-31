FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 10:55 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Fresenius fights for records to defend Medicare test billing case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Dialysis services company Fresenius Medical Care on Thursday sought to force the federal government to turn over records it said were critical to its defense against claims it billed Medicare for medically unnecessary hepatitis B tests.

A lawyer for Fresenius argued in Boston federal court that the government had asserted overly broad claims the records are protected from disclosure because they are deliberative in nature or covered by attorney-client privilege.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JgBo4K

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
