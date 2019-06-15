Westlaw News
June 14, 2019 / 11:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fresenius Medical agrees to settle Medicare billing fraud case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said it had reached a tentative settlement with dialysis services company Fresenius Medical Care resolving claims that it billed Medicare for medically unnecessary hepatitis B tests.

In a filing in Boston federal court, the department said it had cinched an agreement in principle on the amount that Fresenius would need to pay to resolve claims first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2009.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XdFYb6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below