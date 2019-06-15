Fresenius Medical agrees to settle Medicare billing fraud case

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said it had reached a tentative settlement with dialysis services company Fresenius Medical Care resolving claims that it billed Medicare for medically unnecessary hepatitis B tests.

In a filing in Boston federal court, the department said it had cinched an agreement in principle on the amount that Fresenius would need to pay to resolve claims first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2009.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XdFYb6