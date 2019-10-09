Fresenius settles U.S. case over hepatitis B test billing for $5.2 million

Fresenius Medical Care has agreed to pay $5.2 million to resolve allegations that the dialysis services company billed Medicare for medically unnecessary hepatitis B tests, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The settlement resolves allegations first raised in a 2009 whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston by a former employee of the nation’s largest operator of kidney dialysis clinics.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33iXl9S