Westlaw News
October 9, 2019 / 8:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fresenius settles U.S. case over hepatitis B test billing for $5.2 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Fresenius Medical Care has agreed to pay $5.2 million to resolve allegations that the dialysis services company billed Medicare for medically unnecessary hepatitis B tests, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The settlement resolves allegations first raised in a 2009 whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston by a former employee of the nation’s largest operator of kidney dialysis clinics.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33iXl9S

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below