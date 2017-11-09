Fresenius wins document unsealing in U.S. false claims case

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has secured an order to unseal portions of court documents filed by the U.S. Justice Department relating to its investigation of a whistleblower complaint accusing the kidney dialysis services company of billing for medically unnecessary services.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein in Boston on Wednesday largely sided with Fresenius’ North American unit in agreeing that portions of the memos the government filed in the case could be unsealed, a win for the German company in its efforts to defend itself.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iIZoyh