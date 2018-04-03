U.S. cannot expand Medicare billing case against Fresenius - judge

A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Justice Department may not expand a lawsuit accusing dialysis services company Fresenius Medical Care of billing Medicare for medically unnecessary hepatitis B tests.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole in Boston on Friday held that the department could not add claims beyond those a former Fresenius employee had been pursuing in a 2009 whistleblower lawsuit in which the government decided to intervene six years later.

