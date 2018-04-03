FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 3, 2018 / 12:21 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

U.S. cannot expand Medicare billing case against Fresenius - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Justice Department may not expand a lawsuit accusing dialysis services company Fresenius Medical Care of billing Medicare for medically unnecessary hepatitis B tests.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole in Boston on Friday held that the department could not add claims beyond those a former Fresenius employee had been pursuing in a 2009 whistleblower lawsuit in which the government decided to intervene six years later.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EfCyXA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.