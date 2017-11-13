U.S. fights Fresenius dismissal bid in Medicare billing case

The U.S. Justice Department is urging a federal judge not to dismiss some of its claims that kidney dialysis services company Fresenius SE & Co KGaA billed Medicare for medically unnecessary tests.

Fresenius’ North American unit last month appealed a Boston federal magistrate judge’s denial of the company’s motion to dismiss, saying the judge erred in allowing the government to pursue common-law claims that were time-barred.

