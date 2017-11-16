Acting FTC chair notes decline in pay-for-delay drug settlements

The Federal Trade Commission’s acting chairman said on Thursday it may have “finally started to turn the corner” in preventing settlements in which drugmakers pay generic rivals to delay releasing cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.

In prepared remarks for a speech delivered at an American Bar Association conference in Washington, acting FTC Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen called recent data released by the agency showing a decline in so-called “pay-for-delay” settlements in patent litigation between drugmakers an “encouraging sign.”

