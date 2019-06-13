Westlaw News
FTC wins appeal to block healthcare system deal in North Dakota

Sanford Health, the nation’s largest rural nonprofit healthcare system, on Thursday lost its bid to overturn a ruling that prevented it from acquiring a North Dakota-based physicians practice, a deal the U.S. Federal Trade Commission says would reduce competition.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a preliminary injunction that a lower-court judge issued in December 2017 blocking Sanford Health’s proposed acquisition of Mid Dakota Clinic from moving forward.

