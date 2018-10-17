FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 17, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Generic drugmakers lose bid to dismiss price-fixing lawsuits

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected motions by 20 drug companies including Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to dismiss lawsuits accusing them of conspiring to raise the prices for six generic drugs including the common antibiotic doxycycline.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in Philadelphia on Tuesday ruled the proposed class actions brought on behalf of direct purchasers of drugs like retail pharmacy operators and third-party payors like insurers sufficiently alleged an antitrust conspiracy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OvmTxf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.