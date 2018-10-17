Generic drugmakers lose bid to dismiss price-fixing lawsuits

A federal judge has rejected motions by 20 drug companies including Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to dismiss lawsuits accusing them of conspiring to raise the prices for six generic drugs including the common antibiotic doxycycline.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in Philadelphia on Tuesday ruled the proposed class actions brought on behalf of direct purchasers of drugs like retail pharmacy operators and third-party payors like insurers sufficiently alleged an antitrust conspiracy.

