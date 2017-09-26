FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generic drugmakers win dismissal of pricing class action
September 26, 2017

Generic drugmakers win dismissal of pricing class action

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing a group of generic drug manufacturers of engaging in unfair and deceptive pricing practices that caused thousands of consumers and healthcare plans to overpay for pharmaceutical products.

U.S. District Judge Anita Brody in Philadelphia ruled on Monday that the union health plan that brought the lawsuit was "implausibly" claiming drugmakers misrepresented that published average wholesale prices for various drugs were the real prices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2huZ4WV

