IN BRIEF: U.S. Supreme Court lifts stay on generic drug price-fixing discovery

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for states and private plaintiffs to obtain millions of pages of records from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and other generic drugmakers to support lawsuits claiming the companies fixed drug prices.

The court lifted a temporary stay on discovery that Justice Samuel Alito imposed last week in the federal multidistrict antitrust litigation, which had delayed a deadline for the drugmakers to turn over a broad swath of sensitive records.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2It1MGs