IN BRIEF: Supreme Court will not hear generic drug price fixing discovery dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear generic drugmakers’ challenge to a court order requiring them to turn over millions of pages of records to states and drug purchasers accusing them of fixing prices.

Lawyers for drugmakers including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan NV, Amneal Pharmaceuticals and others had petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn an “extraordinary order” from a district judge requiring the companies to turn over records without reviewing them for relevance first.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dbgQFW