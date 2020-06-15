Westlaw News
June 15, 2020 / 8:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Supreme Court will not hear generic drug price fixing discovery dispute

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear generic drugmakers’ challenge to a court order requiring them to turn over millions of pages of records to states and drug purchasers accusing them of fixing prices.

Lawyers for drugmakers including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan NV, Amneal Pharmaceuticals and others had petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn an “extraordinary order” from a district judge requiring the companies to turn over records without reviewing them for relevance first.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dbgQFW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below