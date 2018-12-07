Genocea Biosciences ducks investor lawsuit over herpes vaccine

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Genocea Biosciences Inc of misleading investors by withholding negative results of a clinical trial for a herpes vaccine the biopharmaceutical company was developing for which testing was ultimately halted.

U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston on Thursday rejected arguments by lawyers for the proposed class of shareholders that the study results were material facts that needed to be disclosed to investors.

