IN BRIEF: Lab testing company resolves U.S. probe for up to $43 million

A North Carolina-based clinical laboratory services company has agreed to pay up to $43 million to resolve allegations it billed Medicare and other government healthcare programs for medically unnecessary lab tests, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.

The settlement with Genova Diagnostics Inc resolves allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Asheville, North Carolina, that was brought by a former company executive under the False Claims Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cPsLJF