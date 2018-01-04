FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 1:41 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Geo Group beats Ohio Medicaid billing fraud lawsuit on appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against Geo Group Inc by a former clinical supervisor at an Ohio addiction treatment center, who claimed she witnessed a scheme to defraud the state’s Medicaid program.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled that Lynn Roycroft had failed to identify what was false in claims a unit of Geo Group, one of the largest U.S. private prison operators, submitted to Ohio’s Medicaid program.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CNN1dG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
