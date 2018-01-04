Geo Group beats Ohio Medicaid billing fraud lawsuit on appeal

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against Geo Group Inc by a former clinical supervisor at an Ohio addiction treatment center, who claimed she witnessed a scheme to defraud the state’s Medicaid program.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled that Lynn Roycroft had failed to identify what was false in claims a unit of Geo Group, one of the largest U.S. private prison operators, submitted to Ohio’s Medicaid program.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CNN1dG