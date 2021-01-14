Planned Parenthood sues to block Georgia from ditching ACA exchange

A Planned Parenthood affiliate and an Atlanta women’s health center have sued the Trump administration to block its approval of Georgia’s plan to stop using the Affordable Care Act’s healthcare.gov health insurance exchange.

In a complaint filed Thursday in Washington, D.C., federal court against the Department of Health and Human Services, Planned Parenthood Southeast and Feminist Women’s Health Center said the plan would harm them because more of their patients would be uninsured.

