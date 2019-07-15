Gerber barred from baby formula allergy prevention claims in FTC deal

Gerber Products Co will be barred from claiming its baby formula can prevent or reduce the risk of developing allergies or can help cure or mitigate diseases as part of a settlement announced by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday.

The nonmonetary settlement resolves a lawsuit the FTC filed in 2014 in federal court in Newark, New Jersey alleging the Nestle SA unit deceptive advertised that its Good Start Gentle formula could help prevent or reduce allergies in infants.

