Germany says decision to halt AstraZeneca vaccine not political

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s decision to stop administering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is not political and while the risk of blood clots is low it cannot be ruled out, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

“This is a professional decision, not a political one,” Spahn said adding he was following a recommendation of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany’s vaccine regulator.

Several EU countries have called a halt to use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side-effects, including bleeding and blood clots. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Thomas Escritt)