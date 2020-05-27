Giant Eagle hit with ADA claims for turning away customers without masks

Pittsburgh-based supermarket chain Giant Eagle Inc has been accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by treating customers who could not wear face masks because of medical conditions as “lepers” and turning them away from Pennsylvania stores.

In separate complaints filed in Pittsburgh federal court on Tuesday and Wednesday, seven plaintiffs represented by Thomson Rhodes & Cowie said Giant Eagle ignored an April order from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf that exempted individuals with medical conditions from being required to wear masks in stores.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2U0O1Ft