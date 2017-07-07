FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gilead whistleblower lawsuit over HIV drugs revived on appeal
July 7, 2017 / 7:38 PM / in a month

Gilead whistleblower lawsuit over HIV drugs revived on appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit accusing pharmaceutical maker Gilead Sciences Inc of making false statements about its regulatory compliance with regard to certain HIV drugs, causing federal healthcare programs to pay it billions of dollars.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco held that a pair of former Gilead employees who had filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the company had raised a plausible claim under the False Claims Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sy9PIx

