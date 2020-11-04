Gilead accuses clinics of stealing from their HIV charity program, reselling on black market

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc has filed a lawsuit accusing a slew of clinics, pharmacies and lab testing facilities in Florida of scheming to obtain the company’s prophylactic anti-HIV drugs Truvada and Descovy through a program intended for low-income uninsured patients and sell them on the black market.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Miami, Gilead alleged that two separate healthcare networks operated similar schemes, bringing claims including common law fraud, unjust enrichment and trademark infringement.

