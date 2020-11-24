Judge calls Gilead's defense aggressive, threatens fees in books and records request

A group of investors can examine Gilead Science Inc’s books and records for evidence of misconduct related to the marketing of one of its leading HIV drugs, a Delaware judge has ruled, castigating the company’s “overly aggressive” defense and suggesting it could be required to pay the investors’ fees.

Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court ruled Tuesday that plaintiffs in four consolidated lawsuits had demonstrated a “credible basis to suspect possible wrongdoing,” in part by pointing to other pending lawsuits against the company. She gave the plaintiffs leave to file a motion to make Gilead pay their fees and expenses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33cmhlA