FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 17, 2018 / 12:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Supreme Court seeks DOJ view on Gilead whistleblower case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the solicitor general to weigh in on whether to grant review in a case involving Gilead Sciences Inc to consider what constitutes a material misrepresentation by companies submitting claims to the government for payment.

The Supreme Court’s order came in a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Gilead of making false statements about its compliance with federal regulations in connection with HIV drugs it makes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IWSlxa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.