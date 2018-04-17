Supreme Court seeks DOJ view on Gilead whistleblower case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the solicitor general to weigh in on whether to grant review in a case involving Gilead Sciences Inc to consider what constitutes a material misrepresentation by companies submitting claims to the government for payment.

The Supreme Court’s order came in a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Gilead of making false statements about its compliance with federal regulations in connection with HIV drugs it makes.

