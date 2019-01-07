Supreme Court won't review Gilead whistleblower lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Gilead Sciences Inc’s appeal of a ruling that allowed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging it defrauded the government into paying for HIV medications whose main ingredient came from an unregistered Chinese facility to move forward.

Gilead had asked the high court to review a July 2018 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals holding that the two former Gilead employees who filed the lawsuit had raised a plausible claim under the False Claims Act, allowing the litigation to proceed.

