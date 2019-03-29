U.S. moves to toss Gilead whistleblower lawsuit over HIV drugs

The U.S. Justice Department has moved to dismiss a closely watched whistleblower lawsuit accusing Gilead Sciences Inc of covertly arranging to have key ingredients for HIV medications made at a Chinese facility that had quality control issues.

Thursday’s motion in federal court in San Francisco came after the U.S. Supreme Court in January rejected Gilead’s request to review a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that revived the lawsuit two former Gilead employees filed under the False Claims Act.

