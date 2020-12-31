Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. must face Gilead breach of contract claims in patent dispute

By Brendan Pierson

The U.S. government must face claims by Gilead Sciences Inc that it breached contracts with the drugmaker by obtaining and asserting patents related to the company’s HIV preventive drug Truvada, a federal judge has ruled.

Senior Judge Charles Lettow of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled on Wednesday that Gilead’s claims were not barred by a statute of limitations or by their overlap with issues in a pending patent lawsuit that the government filed against Gilead.

