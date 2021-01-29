U.S. must face Gilead breach of contract defense in HIV drug patent suit

Gilead Sciences Inc can defend itself against a U.S. government patent lawsuit over HIV prevention drugs Truvada and Descovy by accusing the government of breaching contracts with the drugmaker and other misconduct, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika in Delaware on Thursday denied the government’s motion to strike Gilead’s defenses, rejecting its argument that they were barred by sovereign immunity. She also denied a motion to reject Gilead’s counterclaims attacking the validity of the government’s patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36pykxB