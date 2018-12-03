Westlaw News
U.S. tells Supreme Court it will dismiss Gilead whistleblower case

Nate Raymond

The U.S. Justice Department has told the U.S. Supreme Court it plans to seek the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit against Gilead Science Inc involving its HIV medications despite disagreeing with the drugmaker’s arguments that the case is legally flawed.

The unusual position was revealed in a brief DOJ filed on Friday opposing Gilead’s request to have the justices take the case to consider what constitutes a material misrepresentation by companies submitting claims to the government for payment.

