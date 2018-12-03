U.S. tells Supreme Court it will dismiss Gilead whistleblower case

The U.S. Justice Department has told the U.S. Supreme Court it plans to seek the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit against Gilead Science Inc involving its HIV medications despite disagreeing with the drugmaker’s arguments that the case is legally flawed.

The unusual position was revealed in a brief DOJ filed on Friday opposing Gilead’s request to have the justices take the case to consider what constitutes a material misrepresentation by companies submitting claims to the government for payment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q7MFIZ