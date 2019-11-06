Westlaw News
November 6, 2019

U.S. wins dismissal of Gilead HIV drugs case over whistleblowers' objections

Nate Raymond

A federal judge has at the U.S. Justice Department’s request dismissed two whistleblowers’ claims that Gilead Sciences Inc had a Chinese facility with quality control issues covertly make key ingredients for its HIV medications.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco on Tuesday said the department’s desire to prevent two ex-Gilead employees from undermining earlier government decisions on how to address the company’s conduct was a valid reason to justify dismissal.

