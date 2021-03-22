Supreme Court won't consider Argentum's standing to challenge Novartis patent

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear an appeal by Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC that had sought to revive its challenge to one of Novartis International AG’s patents on its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya.

The court’s denial on Monday of Argentum’s petition for certiorari let stand the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ ruling that Argentum, which is seeking to launch a generic version of Gilenya, lacked standing to appeal a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision in a case initiated by a different generic drug company.

