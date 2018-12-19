GSK settles Louisiana Flonase case amid Supreme Court appeal

GlaxoSmithKline PLC will pay $6 million to resolve a lawsuit by Louisiana alleging it illegally tried to delay generic versions of its allergy spray Flonase, ending the drugmaker’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court of a ruling that cleared the way for the state to sue the company.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office confirmed the deal on Tuesday after GSK filed papers stipulating to the dismissal of its request that the Supreme Court review a 2017 ruling by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A2wdzp