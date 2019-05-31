Colonial Williamsburg must face gluten-free meal discrimination case - 4th Circuit

A divided federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit alleging that a restaurant at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s living history museum discriminated against a boy on a school field trip by not letting him eat a homemade, gluten-free meal.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia in a 2-1 decision held that a jury should decide whether the restaurant’s decision to not modify its policy against outside food constituted discrimination under the Americans with Disability Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QDYfs5