GNC must face lawsuit over supplements' label claims - judge

GNC Holdings Inc must face a proposed class action alleging it sold dietary supplements whose labels lacked legally required disclaimers stating the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had not evaluated their health claims, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco ruled on Friday that the lead plaintiffs had standing to pursue claims the supplement retailer’s failure to include the disclaimer violated a California consumer-protection law.

