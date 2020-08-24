IN BRIEF: Goodwin bolsters healthcare practice with Bass Berry hires

Aug 24 - Goodwin Procter on Monday said it had brought on a former senior counsel at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General as a partner as it moves to bolster the advice it provides healthcare clients.

Brian Bewley joined the law firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office along with associate Kaitlyn Dunn, who will work in Boston. They join from Bass, Berry & Sims, where they worked together after separate stints with the HHS OIG.

