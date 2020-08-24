Westlaw News
August 24, 2020 / 4:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Goodwin bolsters healthcare practice with Bass Berry hires

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Aug 24 - Goodwin Procter on Monday said it had brought on a former senior counsel at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General as a partner as it moves to bolster the advice it provides healthcare clients.

Brian Bewley joined the law firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office along with associate Kaitlyn Dunn, who will work in Boston. They join from Bass, Berry & Sims, where they worked together after separate stints with the HHS OIG.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QlDnGR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below