Westlaw News
November 19, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

EmblemHealth fights appeal in case over out-of-network insurance costs

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A subsidiary of EmblemHealth Inc is urging a federal appeals court to uphold the dismissal of a proposed class action lawsuit claiming it misled New York City employees about the extent to which one of its plans covered out-of-network medical services.

Group Health Inc in a brief filed on Friday with the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argued a lower-court judge correctly determined the lawsuit failed to allege it engaged conduct that could result in consumers being misled.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TsS8rY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.