GSK beats Wellbutrin XL pay-for-delay case on appeal

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a class-action lawsuit accusing GlaxoSmithKline of illegally paying rivals to delay generic versions of the antidepressant Wellbutrin XL.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia upheld a lower-court judge's ruling in 2015 that threw out antitrust claims against the British drugmaker by direct and indirect purchasers of the drug.

