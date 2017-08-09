FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 6 days
GSK beats Wellbutrin XL pay-for-delay case on appeal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 9, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 6 days

GSK beats Wellbutrin XL pay-for-delay case on appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a class-action lawsuit accusing GlaxoSmithKline of illegally paying rivals to delay generic versions of the antidepressant Wellbutrin XL.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia upheld a lower-court judge's ruling in 2015 that threw out antitrust claims against the British drugmaker by direct and indirect purchasers of the drug.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fupA1I

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.