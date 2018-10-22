Ex-GSK scientist's sister admits to role in trade secret theft scheme

The sister of a former GlaxoSmithKline Plc researcher pleaded guilty on Monday to helping hide the proceeds of what U.S. prosecutors say was a scheme to steal trade secrets related to drugs the British pharmaceutical company was developing.

Tian Xue, who worked at Renopharma, a Chinese-based company that sought to develop anti-cancer drugs, pleaded guilty in federal court in Philadelphia to conspiring to commit money laundering, prosecutors said.

