October 22, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-GSK scientist's sister admits to role in trade secret theft scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The sister of a former GlaxoSmithKline Plc researcher pleaded guilty on Monday to helping hide the proceeds of what U.S. prosecutors say was a scheme to steal trade secrets related to drugs the British pharmaceutical company was developing.

Tian Xue, who worked at Renopharma, a Chinese-based company that sought to develop anti-cancer drugs, pleaded guilty in federal court in Philadelphia to conspiring to commit money laundering, prosecutors said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
