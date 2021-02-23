Federal Circuit reconsiders Teva's 'skinny labels' challenge

A Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday heard arguments for the second time in a potentially far-reaching dispute over Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc’s sale of a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC’s heart drug Coreg with a partial label that omitted patented uses.

A panel ruled 2-1 last October that Teva had induced infringement of GSK’s patent, reviving a $235 million jury verdict against Teva that had been overturned by a district judge. The verdict called into question the longstanding use of so-called skinny labels by generic drugmakers.

